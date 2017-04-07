Man dies after being struck by bus in Frigate Bay

Basseterre, St. Kitts- A man from Basseterre has lost his life in a road fatality incident after he was hit by a vehicle while walking on the Frigate Bay Road this morning.

Reports reaching Observer indicate that the individual was identified as Ashley Browne from Sprott Street Basseterre was struck by a private vehicle while walking back to town around 5:00a.m on Friday Morning.

Browne was the owner of a printery that was located on Market Street ans was walking back to Basseterre before being struck by a bus and dying on the scene

Police have confirmed that the traffic department is investigating the matter. this is the third road fatality for 2017