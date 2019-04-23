Police are investigating an incident that occurred at the Warner Park in Basseterre on April 20, 2019 in which a man was seriously injured.

Investigations so far have revealed that approximately 10 p.m. on Saturday, a St. Johnson Village man was stabbed in the abdomen with a knife by a male who then fled the scene in a vehicle. He was taken to JNF General Hospital where he was rushed into surgery and is warded in a critical condition.

A man is in police custody assisting with the investigation into the incident.