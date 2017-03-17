Man lucky to escape fire, girlfriend does not

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-A male resident from Sandy Point was lucky to escape a fire that destroyed his home, as neighbours had to pull him from the blaze but his girlfriend could not be saved.

On Tuesday evening the home of Vance Brown and Hyacinth ‘Poodle’ Williams caught a blaze while they both were inside the house and neighbours came to the rescue of both individuals but only had the opportunity to save Brown.

Head of the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Sevices Everette O’Garro told The Observer that the Fire and Rescue Services responded to the call at about 7:25 pm and indicated that upon arrival at the scene they met a small wooden house on Farms Road completely engulfed in flames.

He stated that enquires revealed from Brown that he and his girlfriend was using a candle in their bedroom and it fell over and ignited some clothes that was in the area.

O’garro indicated that at the time of the fire the two individuals were in the home.

He however stated that they hadn’t observe any injuries to Brown but found Williams lifeless body where the couples bedroom was. The Fire Chief stated however that while having conversations with Browne it was evident that he was intoxicated at the time

He also warned of the dangers of the use of flammable sources while being intoxicated is a dangerous combination.