A 58-year-old man has been killed in a stabbing attack on Tuesday evening in Newtown, St. Kitts and Nevis police said.

Police received a report of a wounding at approximately 8 pm on Tuesday. They responded and found the body of Devis Manners lying motionless in his home with multiple stab wounds on his body.

The district medical examiner was summoned to the scene and pronounced Manners dead. The Forensic Unit processed the scene and took items of evidential value into custody.

Police said one person has been taken into custody to assist with the investigation into the incident. Police said the investigation is continuing.