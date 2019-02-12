BASSETERRE, St. Kitts -– On their visit to Jaro Electronics, Minister of Human Settlement, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, encouraged the employees to take advantage of the services offered by the National Housing Corporation (NHC) to acquire housing or purchase land for quality spaces for their families to live in.

“It is important for those of you on the industrial site to know how to obtain homes that I consider to be fit for a king,” said Hamilton. “Over the last three to four years, we have transformed the way we construct on homes,” said Hamilton, while noting the homes are now being constructed with bigger bedrooms and galvanize roofs to give people a better-quality home.

He said that to accommodate persons whose incomes are not high, the Cabinet agreed to offer mortgages as low as 2 percent interest rates.

“Never before in the history of the country have we had that, so some of you who get homes will only pay 2 percent interest,” explained Hamilton. “You cannot get that anywhere in the world.”

Hamilton said his ministry in collaboration with NHC, has built social assistance housing for the indigent and infirm in various communities throughout St. Kitts. He said that these homes are offered free of cost to deserving people.

He also said there NHC has land available to purchase at land sales offices where people can purchase land and have NHC build homes on it.

“There are about 5,000 applications at NHC for houses right now and we are working hard to make sure that as many as possible get the benefits of the government if not in this term certainly in our second one,” said Hamilton.