Many contestants launched for Culturama, but no Mr. Kool

Culturama 43 officially launched with 10 senior pageant contestants, a reduction of past years that had 15 or 16 contestants. The launch of the senior pageants contestants took place on the Charlestown Waterfront June 16. The theme chosen for Culturama 43 is “Our Festival. Our Legacy. Culturama 43” and the summer festival will be held under the patronage of Bath Village resident Joseph “Joe” Claxton.

This year, the anticipated Mr. Kool competition will not be held. The competition was launched in 2002 with Vaughn Anslyn being crowned the first Mr. Kool. The Observer spoke June 21 with the chairman of Cuturama 43, Antonio “Abo” Liburd, who explained that enough required applications for competition was not received.

“We did not get enough applications,” he said. “We wanted to have five or at least four participants, but we only got three.” He noted that no placers in past competitions were eligible to re-enter the show, but no past contestants took the opportunity.

Though the Mr. Kool competition was omitted, five females were revealed for Miss Culture Swimwear and five females for the Miss Culture Queen pageant.

Swimwear contestants are Tereka Browne, Miss Clive Evelyn’s Construction; Stavena Lewis, Miss FLOW; Monique Hall, Miss Nevis Solid Waste Management; Kachiana Robin, Miss F.I.T Wellness Center; and Theola Vanterpool, Miss Carib Brewery (St. Kitts-Nevis) Ltd. This competition will be held on Aug. 1 at the Cultural Complex.

The five contestants for the Miss Culture Queen Pageant are Kadejah Liburd, Ms. NEVLEC; Khalitra Swanston, Ms. Carib Brewery (St. Kitts-Nevis) Lt; Donnella Dore, St. Kitts-Nevis Anguilla National Bank Ltd; Merv-Ann Thompson, Development Bank of St. Kitts-Nevis; and Zarina Alcendor, Ms. FLOW. The Miss Culture Queen Competition will be held on Aug.t 6 at the Cultural Complex.

The opening of Cuturama will take place July 27 immediately followed by the Junior Calypso show.