Marian Avenue man, Charged and granted bail on gun possession

By Monique Washington

A Nevisian man who has been charged with gun possession and who has been remanded to her Majesty’s Prison in St. Kitts has been granted bail.

The Observer was informed that Loston Allan Nisbett (Jr) of Marian Avenue, in Nevis who was charged with possession of an illegal firearm arm last week received bail at the Magistrate’s court in Charlestown. However as of Wednesday (May 10) he has been unable to secure sureties.

Nisbett was arrested after a concerned citizen alerted the police to suspicious activities involving Allan on Saturday, April 29.

According to a police press release “The individual was located in the Government Road area walking with the firearm in his hand, he was challenged by the officers and he ran. A chase ensued and he was apprehended. One (1) Smith and Wesson 40mm pistol was recovered and seized. The male was taken into custody, and a subsequent search warrant was executed on his home.”

Po lice have been able to seize a total of 18 illegal firearms in just five months. Five have been taken off the streets this week alone (May8-11).

On Monday(May 8) police officers seized at one location was one Smith and Wesson .40mm pistol with a magazine and 9 rounds of ammunition of which seven were hollow point rounds. Also seized was another magazine with four rounds of 9 mm ammunition, a number of ’20’ gauge shotgun rounds, a bulletproof vest, two masks and several pieces of camouflage clothing. Eight persons have been arrested, two of which are said to be Custom Officers. As of Wednesday no one has been charged.

On Wednesday (May 10) the police officers while searching a hillside area found and seized two 9mm pistols and nineteen rounds of ammunition. In addition, the search netted one 12 gauge shotgun. No one has thus far has been linked in connection to the firearms and ammunition find.