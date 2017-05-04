May Designated As SKELEC’S Customer Appreciation Month

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 03, 2017 (SKNIS): In its quest to give back to and appreciate customers, the St. Kitts Electricity Company Limited (SKELEC) has declared the month of May as the official month for customer appreciation under the theme: “I Pledge To Follow Through To Better Serve You”.

Appearing on “Working for You” on Wednesday, May 03, Sanshe Thompson, Customer Service Manager, said that the month of May is “officially designated as the month for SKELEC and its customers”, as it has been for the last four years to value the customers and give back to them during the period with a number of activities.

“The official week of activities is actually from the 22-26 of May. That is our focus week and during that [period] we have designated it so that we can give back to our customers in a small way, so I would like to say that it is a small token of our big appreciation,” said Ms. Thompson, adding that SKELEC appreciates customers who pay on a regular basis.“Today is a very active day for us. We kicked off the day with our school visits. This is something we have been doing for the last four years. So, normally throughout the month we would visit a number of our primary schools just to give them an idea of what SKELEC is all about.”

The customer service manager said that an important aspect of the month of May is the consumer visits, which are scheduled for every Wednesday and Friday, as part of the celebrations – the first being held today, Wednesday, May 03.

“This is the time that we set aside for our commercial customers, more so, because we think that we need to make some sort of interaction with our commercial customers. This is where we get feedback on how we can improve on our services,” she said.

Ms. Thompson said that throughout the month also SKELEC will use the opportunity to train frontline staff, as it is very important “to reenergize the team, refreshen and sharpen their skills. Staff to benefit from the training will include but is not limited to meter readers, inquiry, billing, dispatchers, executive assistants, and receptionists.

The department will also host two health check clinics, one on Friday, May 19, and the other on Friday, May 26 – which is officially designated as Customer Appreciation Day. Ms. Thompson said that it is extremely important to ensure that persons take advantage of the health checks, as it will allow them to know their health status.

The month will culminate with a health walk. The customer service manager encouraged the general public to take part in the activities, as SKELEC pledges to better serve the general public.