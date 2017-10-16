Meetings focus on training, scholarship, student-exchange opportunities for residents

By Valencia Grant, press secretary to the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris discussed training, scholarship and student-exchange opportunities for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis during bilateral meetings Oct. 7 with diplomatic representatives of the Czech Republic and Panama.

Prime Minister Harris and His Excellency Jesus Sierra Victoria mentioned cooperation on exchange of students between the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and Panama for them to learn English and Spanish, respectively, as one way to enhance their countries’ bilateral relations.

“That [cooperation on student exchange] is an interesting idea to promote bilingualism,” Harris said, noting “we think that we can certainly add value by having our people participate in a society that is Spanish. At the same time, as they learn a second language, they will get a better understanding for the culture of the people and they can become global citizens as a result of immersion in the natural setting, which we are told is the best way to learn language.”

During their bilateral meeting, His Excellency Vladimir Eisenbruk told Harris “the Czech Republic is a very industrial country and we can provide technical assistance and universities of very high quality.”

In response, the prime minister said “we will appreciate that because we have to develop our human resources with regard to the fact that we are small in population size. Yet, as a nation, we have to compete and we have to do all those necessary things that every other country has to do. So, we would welcome any effort that can help us in advancing our human resources, such as initiatives for training and advanced studies.”

Eisenbruk then added “the best way to make friends is to send people to work or to study [in another country] because they convert into permanent ambassadors of their countries. It’s very important.”