Those charged with caring for the nation’s children, particularly from early childhood to secondary level, were encouraged to be prepared for the 2019-20 academic year, which begins Monday, Sept. 2.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, William Vincent Hodge, echoed these remarks at the Aug. 26 opening ceremony of the annual Teacher Training Summer Workshop, themed “Education for All, Embracing Change and Securing the Future,” at the Rivers of Living Water Christian Centre.

“As we stand at the threshold of what promises to be a very active, exciting and super busy year in education, let us strengthen our resolve to build on what we are already doing in terms of caring for and nurturing all of the children in our charge,” said Hodge.

Hodge noted a number of positives about the 2019 training slate, including the integration of early childhood.

“I like the fact that more of our colleagues from the early childhood sector are more fully integrated in this year’s training. This is another step in acknowledging and aligning all the sectors of the education system,” he said.

He took the opportunity to recognize the hard work and dedication of educators.

“Amongst this august body of educators, there are many unsung heroes. We continue to hear of the many success stories that you as school administrators and teachers create in your classrooms and schools every day. It cannot be overemphasized that the Ministry of Education is heartened by the resurgence of care and nurture that our students are receiving from you their teachers and principals,” he stated.

Hodge reflected on the quote ‘students don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care,’ noting that it is an “inspiration that stirs the heart of every teacher, every educator”.

As is tradition, the new cohort of teachers was introduced during the opening ceremony. All of the teachers successfully completed the In-Service Training Programme for primary and secondary school teachers held in April.

The In-Service Training aims to provide support to new teachers during their first year in the profession. The programme is interactive and leads to positive change in the classroom and encourages critical reflection from the teachers.