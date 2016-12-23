Members of Security forces involved in multiple rape and sex charges

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-Four members of the two main security organizations in St. Kitts and Nevis, including three Defence Force soldiers, have been charged with rape and other sexual offences, the Commissioner of Police has confirmed.

In an exclusive interview with The Observe,r Commissioner Ian Queeley disclosed that one officer of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and one Defence Force soldier were charged with rape and both have been bailed out of custody.

He said two other soldiers were charged in separate incidents with unlawful carnal knowledge

Mr. Queeley was questioned as to what checks and balances are in place to ensure the police fairly investigates one of their colleagues.

“The evidence is what determines whether an allegation is substantiated and charged. So if the police have evidence to substantiate an allegation charges, will be brought against the individuals,” he declared.

The Commissioner was asked how the Police Force can safeguard against morally unqualified people from being hired in the organization

“The police force can do nothing to ensure the police don’t get caught up in illegal activities. Every officer is accountable and police officers are a product of the society. If police officers run afoul of the law, the appropriate action would be taken,” he stated.

He added that like any other organisation the police force is not exempt from hiring “bad apples.”

“At every given opportunity in the Police high command, I speak to them passionately about the need to stay away from criminal activities, but at the end of the day the police officers themselves are human. If they run afoul of the law the chips may fall as they may,” he said.

In 2016 police officers in St. Kitts and Nevis had been embroiled in multiple illegal activities. Senior Prison Officer Vince “Kaya” Gumbs and Police Constable Cleavon Chumney were both arrested for trying to smuggle marijuana into Her Majesty’s Prison.

A Police Press release on Wednesday stated that two men were charged with the robbery and simple wounding of a male who was awaiting a ferry to St. Martin to go shopping, with one being bailed and the other remaining in custody.

The release onstated that Kevin Williams of Fort Thomas Road was arrested on charges of robbery and simple wounding committed on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Basseterre Ferry Terminal. Clinton Matthew of East Street, Newtown was arrested for the same offences, but was granted bail in the sum of $5,000. He is obligated to adhere to a curfew of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. at his residence and report to the Basseterre Police Station every Friday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m..

Queeley also confirmed that seven people who were arrested for the break–in at the Polo Company had been released and no one was charged in relation to the incident.