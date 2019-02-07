BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Implementation of the Labour Market Information System (LMIS) in St. Kitts and Nevis is expected to commence soon, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between key partners on Feb. 5.

A brief signing ceremony was held at the Department of Labour with Labour Commissioner Shernel James signing the memorandum of understanding on behalf of her department. Other signatories were Carlton Phipps, Director of Statistics on behalf of the Ministry of Sustainable Development; Cecile Hull, Assistant Secretary on behalf of the Ministry of National Security; and Abendigo Rogers, Programmer, on behalf of the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board.

The LMIS is designed to collect quantitative and qualitative information that can be used to assist policy makers and agencies in decision-making and programme planning to meet labour related demands. It is being implemented across the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to help member states provide relevant information for the CARICOM Single Market and Economy.

Commissioner James said interagency collaboration is important to ensure the proper functioning of the LMIS.

“No one entity can do it on its own,” said James. “Together, collectively, we can do it. We know the importance of the Labour Market Information System. It tells us what our labour market looks like. It guides investors coming to our shores. It is a ready tool of information for our students and people interested in St. Kitts and Nevis. We are glad that this has come into being and that we can commence the project soon.”