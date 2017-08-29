Photo: Dr. Neals J. Chitan, crime reduction specialist

Men of integrity sought to train as mentors

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Crime Reduction Specialist Dr. Neals Chitan is launching a programme with the aim of keeping gangs in St. Kitts and Nevis at bay through the use of community mentors. The programme is meant to operate in tandem with the Anti-Gang Task Force of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) currently working to disrupt and dismantle gangs.

Chitan hopes that some 200 men will register to participate in special training sessions to become mentors who operate in their various neighborhoods. The programme is being called the “Men of Integrity Movement” with “I’m MOI,” as “moi” means “me” in French, as its catch phrase.

“It is really meant to get to the heart of gang activity [by] looking at some of the social dysfunctions that may have bred gang activity,” Chitan said at an Aug. 24 press conference hosted by the RSCNPF High Command. He explained that the focus is on men because most of the gang activities involved men.

“This particular programme is really meant to get into the heart of men, show them how we think, how we’re wired, the importance of the leadership role of men and why it is that they gravitate toward gangs,” Chitan said. “So, we’re looking at the root causes of gang and gang sub-culture. When the gangs are displaced by the police, of course, we want go in there and make sure it doesn’t rise again by looking at the root causes.”

A launch will be held in 12 communities around the federation where training sessions are expected to take place. The first launch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Sept. 3, at the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School in Molineux and interested men can sign up at each launch. The initiative is sponsored by the Ministry of National Security.