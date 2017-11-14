Photo: Senior Minister Amory

Minister Amory: Employment issues key to achieving sustainable development

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Senior Minister and Minister of Labour the Honourable Vance Amory made a clarion call for leaders involved in the labour sector to use their powers to create a sustainable environment, as dealing with labour issues is a pivotal part of St. Kitts and Nevis’ economic development thrust.

“The partnership, which is required to make the environment in which we function to establish a sustainable economy, cannot exist without that harmony and that singleness of purpose which is critical for the work at hand,” said Senior Minister Amory when addressing labour stakeholders at the National Conference on Labour on Nov. 14. “It is imperative that we, as leaders in this effort, do all in our power to create that sustainable development environment and to ensure that there is mutuality of benefit to both employers and employees as we pursue this goal of achieving the sustainable development for St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Amory praised the conference, noting that it is part of the national plan of development, while adding that “we have been able to insist and persuade that labour issues have to be at the heart of any plan to achieve sustainable development.” He said that this is being done to ensure that there is an all-inclusive economic development for St. Kitts and Nevis.

“We are here because we are deeply concerned about employment and underemployment and unemployment in our country,” he said. “We are also concerned about the vulnerable in our labour market and we also have to give due consideration to – and get input and discussion – on things such as wages and salaries, gender equity, industrial peace and decent work. He further noted that they are important for the development of human capital.

“We cannot speak of a well-developed society on the basis of equality and justice in isolation of improved economic efficiency and productivity, and we really want to give greater meaning and importance to efficiency and productivity in our nation and among our people,” he said.