Minister announces big plans for new housing community

The Nevis Island Administration newest housing project at Maddens Village, better known as ’14 Acre’ may soon be receiving a minimart and a sporting facility to make the community more wholesome, according to the Minister in Charge of Lands and area representative the Hon. Alexis Jeffers.

Jeffers says,”We want to make it a wholesome community where a lot of the amenities are available. We have a church next door, we have a school, we are going to put in the sporting facility that is needed for this development.

“At some point we are going to construct a small supermarket so that at some point just beyond these houses so that persons can feel comfortable in this area and not worry about loving this area to get small items.”

The multi-million dollar The Cider housing development was funded by the Social Security Board with an EC $10 million in funds approved to build affordable homes on Nevis, including 32 homes at Madden Estate featuring upgraded amenities and panoramic views.

The development, will have 5,000 and 6200 square foot plots on a 4.6 acre housing site. The project officially broke ground on February 24 of this year.

Jeffers disclosed that one of the main reasons why the housing project was built in that area was to save the St. James Primary school from closing down “Thoughts were there to close the school but this particular development will feed the St. James Primary School with students for the next three to five years.

Jeffers lauded the construction workers and contractors for building very strong houses that have weathered two hurricanes without any major damages to the structure if the building.

The houses were able to withstand the winds from both Maria and Irma. Some of the houses lost some felt from the roofs ,” but he noted that none of the houses had any overall structural damage.

he minister noted that all of the lots have been taken and down payments have already been made by the future homeowners. Next for the project will be the construction of a road and individual driveways for each home.