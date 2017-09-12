Photo 1: The Hon. Vance Amory, premier of Nevis, cuts the ribbon to mark commissioning of the Nevis Electricity Company Limited’s 3.85 megawatt Wӓrtsilӓ generator at the Power Station at Prospect Sept. 12, 2017, with Dr. Robertine Chaderton, the Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Earl Springette, the Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris and Jervan Swanston.

Photo 2: The new 3.85 megawatt Wӓrtsilӓ generator

Photo 3: The Hon. Alexis Jeffers

Photo 4: Dr. Robertine Chaderton

Minister deems ‘historic day’ for Nevis as NEVLEC commissions new generator

From NIA

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – At a Sept. 12 ceremony at the power station’s parking lot at Prospect, the minister responsible for public utilities on Nevis, the Honourable Alexis Jeffers, described the commissioning of a new generator at the Nevis Electricity Company Limited’s (NEVLEC) Prospect Power Station “a historic and special day for Nevis. This is a day to celebrate and to highlight the importance and significance of procuring a brand-new 3.85 megawatt Wӓrtsilӓ generator [that] is intended to increase and improve the power generating capacity of the company. Simply put, today is a day of transition from the days and months of constant power outages, both planned and unplanned,” he said.

The minister also stated that the transition takes NEVLEC one step closer to regaining and maintaining its position as one of the most effective and efficiently run companies in the region.

Jeffers noted that moving forward, NEVLEC is committed to being effective and efficient in its quest to fulfil its mission statement: “To be a first-class electric utility company providing quality, reliable and cost-effective service for the social and economic development and well-being of the residents and people of Nevis.”

The minister thanked the Board of Counsellors of the Sugar Industry Diversification Fund (SIDF), chaired by Dr. Robertine Chaderton, for acceding speedily to the request from the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) for a US$5 million loan to purchase the generator. He also thanked the federal government for the role they played.

Jeffers also thanked Wӓrtsilӓ for delivering the project on time, within the stipulated period set out in the engineering, procurement and construction contract signed in February 2017, and for living up to their reputation in the Caribbean and throughout the world.

“You have proven yourself to be a reliable and professional company and these are the hallmarks that have made Wӓrtsilӓ an excellent organisation and one that we can all look to for examples,” he said.

Jeffers also used the opportunity to sympathise with other utility companies in neighbouring islands whose islands have been affected by the passage of Hurricane Irma. He said NEVLEC was willing to assist where necessary.

Meanwhile, Chaderton said the SIDF is pleased to be associated with the project because one of its roles is to support initiatives that improve the economic and social condition of people in the federation both St. Kitts and Nevis.

She said the board is aware that power is one of the driving forces in the growth and development of industry and commerce, hence the reason they were so willing to invest a significant sum of money into the project. With the advent of additional power generation, Chaderton believes that the island will be better able to attract new and varied businesses that can only redound to the benefit of the people of Nevis. She stated that the people of Nevis had waited long for relief from nights of darkness and inconvenience, and she encouraged NEVLEC to maintain the equipment and have it serviced regularly so that it would last long and impact the people of Nevis.

Other remarks came from the premier of Nevis, the Hon. Vance Amory, who cut the ribbon; Chairman of the Board of Directors of NEVLEC Farrell Smithen; Acting Manager of NEVLEC Jervan Swanston, who also chaired the ceremony; the Wӓrtsilӓ site manager for Nevis, Kuano Orre; and NEVLEC’s generation manager, Earl Springette.

Among those present were the prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris; the deputy premier of Nevis, the Hon. Mark Brantley; the federal minister of public infrastructure, the Hon. Ian Liburd; and junior minister in the Ministry of Communications and Works on Nevis, the Hon. Troy Liburd.