Minister of Education to address below-par CSEC pass rate

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Ministry of Education in St. Kitts and Nevis will be taking steps to address the disappointing results in the Caribbean Examinations Council’s (CXC) exams taken by the federation’s students, with a lower pass rate recorded in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) for 2017 compared to years prior.

The national pass rate for CSEC has been recorded at 75.71 percent this year, a decline compared to the 82.83 percent pass rate attained in 2016.

Minister of Education the Honourable Shawn Richards has indicated that plans are a foot to address this declining rate.

“The first thing we have to do is to do a full analysis of the results this year and to look in particular at the subject areas that we consider results not to be the best,” he said. “[We have to look at] what we would consider to be the weaker areas and provide all of the resources we can to see improvement in these areas.”

He further indicated that the Ministry of Education last year brought in resource personnel from CXC to help some of the teachers so that they have a better understanding of the curriculum across the various subject matters they teach.

“Teachers within the individual schools will have to do their own assessment as to why the students would have returned a particular result,” Richards said, adding that there are instances where schools have reported a weaker student cohort taking exams.

“I know in some instances, schools have said they had a weaker cohort, but having a weaker cohort means perhaps teachers would give more time and attention to those students considered to be weaker than the students that would have gone before,” Richards said.

He referenced the Washington Archibald High School, which had requested more teachers and, at the beginning of the last school year, sought to give more students the opportunity to sit exams.

“These are some students whom the school may have opted in the past to say your school career has come to an end,” Richards said. “There must be an additional effort to help these students, so that at the end of the day, you not only gave them an opportunity to write exams, but you give them a fair opportunity to pass these exams.”

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Hodge acknowledged that a greater effort is needed to better equipped teachers to deliver in English A and mathematics.

“We defiantly have to put more in getting our teachers better equipped to deliver those two subjects and I think we are doing a really good job,” he said.

He added that the ministry has paid for a mathematics class to help some teachers to upgrade their skills in the content area, especially in the primary schools.

“Over the years, we recognized we had [people] employed as primary school teachers without having passed mathematics as a subject,” he said. “Since then, the ministry has taken steps to prevent this right now; [people] must have English and maths as qualifications.”

The pass rates for some subject areas were announced, with the federation achieving a below 50 percent pass rate in mathematics, with 46.96 percent pass rate. English Literature had a 48.88, and 63.65 percent pass rate in English A.