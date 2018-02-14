Minister Hamilton: ‘Opposition members’ behavior deliberate, calculated’

By the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The Honourable Eugene Hamilton, leader of government business, is of the view that the members on the Opposition benches are deliberately creating situations in the National Assembly that they can later use to fuel their unfounded public campaign against Speaker of the House the Hon. A. Michael Perkins.

Minister Hamilton made this point during Tuesday’s sitting of the National Assembly shortly after Opposition St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party member of Parliament (MP) for St. Christopher Three the Hon. Konris Maynard was named and immediately suspended from the House for 10 days. The Opposition MP was suspended for dishonourable conduct after being chastised by the speaker for being in violation of the Standing Orders.

In rising to move the motion to name MP Maynard, Hamilton said, “Mr. Speaker, I am satisfied that there is a deliberate attempt by the members of the Opposition to create in this House a situation for them to cause you to rule to continue their discourse on public radio, disparaging the conduct of this House and the Speaker of this House. I trust, Mr. Speaker, that the records will so record fully in the minutes that they have been so named.”

This is the second time MP Maynard has been named by Perkins for disrespectful behaviour, and the third time that he was asked to withdraw from the Parliament. On May 23, 2017, he was asked to withdraw and on July 11, 2017, he was named and suspended for five days. Maynard will have to sit out of the next Parliamentary sitting, which takes place Feb. 21.

The speaker also took notice of the Opposition members’ pattern, labelling their actions as “calculated.”

“I completely agree with the leader of government business that I see this behaviour as calculated to bring this House into disrepute,” Perkins said, adding that he is satisfied with his ruling to name and suspend MP Maynard.

Leader of the Opposition in St. Kitts and Nevis, the Right Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas, was named and subsequently suspended Jan. 23 from the House for five days at the first sitting of the National Assembly for 2018.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y4Hs5heVFck