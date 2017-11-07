Photo 1: A section of the audience at the town hall meeting

Photo 2: Minister of Public Infrastructure Ian Patches Liburd

Minister Liburd assures residents government will ‘continue to listen’ to public

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Minister of Public Infrastructure the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd has challenged the residents of St. Kitts and Nevis to help government to promote democracy and ensure that their representatives continue to act in the best interest of the population.

At a town hall meeting at the Edgar T. Morris Primary School in Tabernacle Nov. 5, Minister Liburd was unequivocal: “Whatever you think of your government, tell your government. It is your government; you employ us.”

The meeting was in keeping with the government’s stated commitment to adhere to the principles of “Good Governance and Accountability” as it pursues initiatives under the “Prosperity Agenda.” In fact, the phrase was the official name of a series of town hall meetings held earlier this year and late last year.

A number of public forums, including one-on-one meetings, regular appearances on various radio and television programmes, and an increased presence on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, are all a part of the strategy to engage with the people and get their feedback. Town hall meetings are also held with nationals living in the diaspora on a regular basis. This was the case last June, for instance, when Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris and Minister of Foreign Affairs the Hon. Mark Brantley met with around 150 nationals in Toronto, Canada.

“Criticism is good,” Minister Liburd told the audience that packed into the hall for the meeting Sunday. “We are here to serve you and we will serve you to the best of our ability.”

Prime Minister Harris, Minister of Health the Hon. Eugene Hamilton, and deputy speaker and senator in the National Assembly, the Hon. Akilah Byron-Nisbett, also attended the meeting and made presentations to those in attendance. A lively and interactive question and answer segment followed.

Harris described Sunday’s event as the first in a series of upcoming town hall meetings. He expressed that government is eager to continue to “interact and speak with the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.”