Minister Liburd: Federation seeing benefits from host a number of regional renewable energy workshops

By Staff Writer

Minister of Energy the Hon. Ian Liburd is pushing regional conferences and training workshops in renewable energy to benefit St. Kitts and Nevis.

He believes these forums will benefit the Federation in many ways. He made such a comment as two major training conferences started on renewable energy and cooling equipment this week. Mr. Liburd told The ObserverMonday, Sept.. 12, that many regional and international organizations have observed what the Federation has developed on renewable energy over the years in promoting a green economy on the islands.

Liburd cited the establishment of wind energy on Nevis, the development of solar power in St. Kitts and the prospect of geothermal energy as part of the Federation’s future. This has placed St. Kitts and Nevis in a forward position as a leader in the development of renewable energy with less dependency on imported fossil fuel, he said.

He added, “It puts us really into focus because we are doing good things as it relates to renewable energy and our alternative to the high cost of imported fuel and global warming. This training workshop this morning brings that to the fore.”

A number of regional and international delegates undertook a training workshop on energy efficiency in the cooling sector and the best way forward to minimize the cost of non-renewable energy sources. When the workshop opened, Liburd told the participants cooling equipment uses 40 percent of the electricity that a nation produces. He also said new steps must be taken to lower that cost and the Caribbean’s dependency on fossil fuel.

He said, “The negative effects from such facilities brings into focus on how we go forward with our options and policies to deal with their effects.”

Caribbean Electricity Utilities Services Corp. (CARILEC) meanwhile held its conference and training workshop to point out opportunities toward financing, energy storage, smart grid development, island interconnection, grid integration and integrated resource planning.