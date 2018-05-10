Minister Liburd gives updates on several capital projects under his leadership

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – At the sitting of National Assembly May 2, Minister of Public Infrastructure, Urban Development, and Transport the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd updated the public on key capital projects the government is set to unfold this year.

Minister Liburd said that the schedule for the construction of the new cruise pier is on track and the pre-construction projects have begun. “I can report to this honourable house and to the nation today that construction of this brand new cruise pier has now begun in earnest,” he said, while explaining that dredging works began May 4 and will continue for 70 days, ending in August.

He also noted that the government will be taking on the charge of doing some rehabilitation work at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport, which includes the resurfacing of the runway, the reconstruction of the major taxi way and improvements in airport lighting.

“This Team Unity administration had no alternative but to embark on or to undertake a full rehabilitation of the island main road,” said Liburd, noting that five contracts have been signed by local contractors for Phase one of the project. This project will include the building of a sidewalk from Camps Village to Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM) and from West Farm to Challengers Village. The rehabilitation project will also consists of the construction and laying of drainage pipes near the RUSVM.

“The total value of the five contracts that have been signed is EC$6.1 million and these would be paid to all local contractors,” Liburd said. “Imagine the cascading effect it would have in our economy.”

Correspondingly, he noted that each capital project undergoes a public consultation period with the relevant stakeholders involved. Liburd, as well, announced that the rehabilitation work at the Old Road Fishing Complex has gone out to tender and the bids that were returned are now in the negotiating stages with the preferred contractors.

Additionally, he said that phase one of the East Basseterre Bus Terminal is “well on-time and well on target as per schedule. This will be a relief for commuters who travel to and from Dieppe Bay to Basseterre using the east bus line. Come September, this will be a gift to all these people from Team Unity for our 35th Anniversary of Independence,” he said.