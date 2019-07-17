Monday’s signing of the Agreement on Cooperation in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) between the governments of St. Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan is part of a continued commitment to training and educational opportunities for citizens and residents.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, the Honourable Shawn Richards stressed training and education are priorities even for those who want to learn a skill or a trade.

“We want to target these individuals because we recognize that some dropped out of school, some want to do a particular skill but don’t have the training. So, we are looking at getting these vocational centres established in different communities where persons can go and get trained,” he said.

The TVET enhancement programme will assist St. Kitts and Nevis with cultivating vocational education teachers, establishing a comprehensive vocational education system, and providing high school graduates with professional skills.

“What we are also looking at getting are some vocational centres built in St. Kitts and Nevis so that within different communities we have these vocational centres where persons can go and get training,” said Minister Richards.

The education Minister added that an initiative of this magnitude will add to the Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP), the government initiative aimed at training residents in particular skilled areas.