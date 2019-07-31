Citing good governance, the Honourable Lindsay Grant, Minister of Tourism laid before the Honourable House audited accounts for the Frigate Bay Development Corporation and the St. Kitts Tourism Authority at Tuesday’s sitting of National Assembly.

“This government ran on a platform of good governance, accountability and transparency. And so, in that very vain, of accountability and transparency, I seek to lay before this House this morning certain financial statements I think it is prudent and important,” said the minister.

The minister noted that prior to taking office in 2015, the last account presented by the Corporation was in 2006.

“Today I am laying in this Honourable House audited accounts for the Frigate Bay Development Cooperation for 31st Dec. 2015 and the 31st Dec. 2016,” he said. “So worthy of note is that we have done 10 years of audited accounts since we have been in office.”

Minister Grant also laid before the House the audited accounts of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority for the years ending Dec. 31, 2016 and Dec. 31, 2017.

“That is how this government operates,” said Minister Grant.