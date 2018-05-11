Minister Phipps to deliver official address recognition of International Nurses’ Day 2018

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The Honourable Wendy C. Phipps, minister of state with responsibility for health, will officially address the nation in recognition of International Nurses’ Day 2018, which is celebrated for Saturday, May 12. The address will be carried on ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1 and 96.9 FM) at 7:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday.

International Nurses’ Day is an international day celebrated around the world on May 12 of each year to celebrate the incredible work that nurses do. The theme selected by the International Council of Nurses (ICN) for Nurses’ Day 2018 is “Nurses: A Voice to Lead—Health is a Human Right.”