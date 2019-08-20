While the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is actively pursuing improvements to the island’s road network, motorists should pay particular attention to exercising due care and attention, Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Communications and Works, on Nevis said while visiting Chicken Stone in Gingerland Tuesday.

“I also want to appeal to the general motoring public to kindly drive with due care and attention on our roads. While we at the ministry level would seek to improve the necessary safety measures, I also believe that it is incumbent on the motorists to drive with due care and attention, and I want to appeal to them to do so wherever they may be on our roads because they may save a life and the life they save may be their very own,” he said.

Brand also gave assurances that the NIA would continue making improvements in the interest of safety.

“We will continue to play our part in improving the necessary blind spots throughout the length and breadth of Nevis,” he said.“One such area that we have undertaken to improve the blind spot and to make it a lot more safer is in the Cotton Ground to Cliff Dwellers road project where we would have decided to change the intersection to the lower section of Cotton Ground. That is one area and we intend to undertake more improvement in other areas throughout Nevis.”