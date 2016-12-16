Minister snags citizens registration number

By Monique Washington

A distraught motorist was shocked to see his registration number on another car that happened to belong to a minister of government.

Curtis Browne , whose vehicle has the registration P111, spotted his number on a vehicle owned by the Hon. Mark Brantley he told The Observer.

“Until July, I was the registered owner of motor car P111 and have been for at least 20 years,” he said. “My car has been in the garage for more than a year. As customary I would normally indicate this to the traffic department in writing so that I would be able to retain my registration number as I have done numerous times in the past without any difficulties,” Mr. Browne said.

He told the Observer that he approached Daniel Brantley and associates to seek legal advice. After the consultation he went to the traffic department where he was told the registration number now belongs to Hon. Mr. Brantley.

“And I had just left his office ,” he said .

“I subsequently had a meeting with superintendent Mills the next day to discuss the matter and told him the number is of sentimental value to me and i want it back. He told me the vehicle hasn’t been licensed for more than a year so there isn’t much that he could do.”

Brown said that he contacted Brantley to discuss the issue.

“I outlined all the facts surrounding the matter. Mr Brantley said to me that there isn’t anything he could do because it was the dealer who sold him the vehicle and did the licensing. I told him the number is of sentimental value to me and i would like to have the number back”

Brown said Brantley agreed to give him back the number. So far that hasn’t happened, he said, adding, “In my opinion, he is either unwilling or unable to deal with the matter.”

He said the situation has led him to speak to the former commissioner of police

“He told me that the police didn’t have the right to reassign my number to anyone once I took in a letter,” Browne said..

If the number is not reassigned to him after 20 years, he said he will take legal action.