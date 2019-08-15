The Ministries and Departments of Labour in both St. Kitts and Nevis will collaborate to protect the rights of the Brown Hill Communications workers who will be made redundant Sept. 3, assuring they will receive their severance payments early in October, the Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Ecclesiastical Affairs announced Thursday.

The severance payments, aimed at cushioning workers against financial hardship and to soften the blow of the workers’ involuntary termination, will be made in accordance with the legislative safeguards penned in the Protection of Employment Act. This will see the compensation of the workers for their years of service and help to supplement their compensation from Brown Hill Communications.

Both Departments of Labour pledged to collaborate to ensure that no unresolved labour matters remain outstanding after the closure of the company. The Department of Labour will send a technical team to Brown Hill Communications to discuss final arrangements for closure with respect to the workers.