Ministries assure continued support toward youth based programs

The permanent secretary in the Ministry of Social Development, Keith Glasgow, as offered the ministry’s support behind youth-based programs in Nevis.

Glasgow spoke at the closing ceremony and cocktail party at the 2017 Summer Job Attachment Program and the first annual K.E.Y.S Program held at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre Aug. 10. Participants, partnering business and well wishers gathered with government officials in attending the ceremony.

“This program is a sustainable program,” Glasgow said. “People are always looking for work. The Ministry of Social Development is continually initiating the programs and supporting the programs that provide training, employment and entrepreneurship opportunities that will reduce youth vulnerability. And, as such, I wish to emphasis the ministry … is fully behind the summer program and we wish it a very long life.”.

A total of 77 young adults completed a five-week workshop on Aug. 13 in both 2017 Summer Job Attachment Program Interns and the 2017 Professional Development/Job Preparation (K.E.Y.S Keep Empowering Youth with Skills) workshop host by the Ministry of Social Development and the Department of Youth.

The Professional Development/Job Preparation Workshop was initiated this year and a total of 31 young adults attended. According to the director of youth in the Nevis Island Administration, Zahnela Claxton, the pioneers of the program were exposed to many different topics that will enhance their performance on at the work place.

“[People] who were able to attend were exposed to several topics, which included customer service, resume writing, work place communications [and] leadership writing responsibilities,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Summer Job Attachment Program targeted school leavers in both Fifth Form and Sixth Form College. The program begins shortly after school closes in July and participants attended a number of workshops. In a previous interview, Claxton said the participants were trained in all aspects of finding a job, from filling out an application to the interview process. The participants were then placed on different jobs sites in what Claxton calls a safe environment.

“The participants were placed on their interest and opportunity,” she said. “In the beginning, we gave them a form to fill out with three areas of interest. Participants were placed government offices, restaurants, shipping companies, architectural services, media houses, banks, insurances companies and number of other places. All type of fields of work [were] available. Not everyone wants to become a doctor or lawyer or a teacher, so we made sure we had different fields of employments.”

She said that the job attachment lasted for five weeks and a number of employers agreed to take some of the participants for the allotted time. Participants were also paid $100 per week by the departments of Youth and Sports and matched $100 by the employer.

At the closing ceremony, all participating business were recognized and presented with a certificate.