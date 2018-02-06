Ministry of Education officials are Feb. 7’s ‘Working for You’ special guests

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Officials from the Ministry of Education in St. Kitts and Nevis are the special guests on the weekly radio and television programme “Working for You” Feb. 7.

Tune in to hear Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education William Vincent Hodge expound on the recently launched education sector plan under the theme “Education for all: embracing change, securing the future,” which is the strategy plan for the next five years. Hodge will specifically speak to the key policy issue of “enhancing governance, planning, and management to improve efficiency and effectiveness throughout the sector.” He will also give an update on what is currently happening in the education sector.

Additionally, educator Leonard Stapleton, an accountant and historian, will speak about his book “Places of Memory: The Experiences and Contributions of the Enslaved Africans in St. Kitts and Nevis.” The book is now a part of the social studies syllabus of Grades 3-6 in all primary schools in the federation. The book uniquely outlines the rich history of St. Kitts and Nevis with historical landmarks in both islands.

