Ministry of Health investigating unauthorised vaccine trials in SKN

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Ministry of Health in St. Kitts and Nevis has announced it is currently investigating “certain clinical trials” that were conducted in the federation in 2016, allegedly with the support of Southern Illinois University (SIU) in the United States of America.

In a statement released on Aug. 30, the Ministry of Health stated that neither the cabinet, the Ministry of Health, the office of the chief medical officer (CMO) nor the St. Kitts and Nevis Medical Board has ever been approached on this project.

“By extension, none of these agencies has approved such a venture,” the released stated. “As a result, an active investigation has commenced into this project. The Ministry of Health will always ensure that all research involving human participants follow international standards which protect the safety and security of persons involved.”

The statement also noted that CMO Dr. Hazel Laws has established a committee to examine research protocols in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“In order to help fulfil this mandate, the chief medical officer convened an Interim Ethics Review Committee (IERC) to vet all medical research protocols in the federation in keeping with international best practices. The role of the IERC is to ensure that the basic ethical principles and guidelines that govern the conduct of research involving human beings are maintained at all times.”

It also promised an update will be provided to the public once the investigations by the Ministry of National Security have been concluded.

According to a report titled “Game Changer – Herpes Vaccine Shows Promise,” which was published in February 2017 on a website of the learning institution, in the summer of 2016 20 individuals traveled to the federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis for an opportunity “to make a wish come true: stop the pain of herpes.”

According to the school’s website, a vaccine developed by a researcher associated with William Halford, PhD., associate professor in the Department of Medical Microbiology, Immunology and Cell Biology at SIU School of Medicine, was being tested on a group of U.S. and British citizens.

“The results were impressive, suggesting a functional cure for the disease may be on the horizon,” the article noted.

It continued: “The vaccine was the result of 15 years of Dr. Halford’s herpes immunology research, including a series of studies to prove the safety of using a live-attenuated (weakened) virus vaccine, a method that has fallen out of favour with the scientific community over the past 30 years as the development of synthetic vaccines has attracted increased research funding.”

The article further indicated that the trial was designed for convenience, speed and efficiency and was used as a medium “to introduce the TheravaxHSV-2 vaccine in an inviting environment that would interest patients and scientists alike.

“While the trial was modest in size, the positive results have created enthusiasm and optimism within the online community of herpes sufferers. It is viewed as a new foundation upon which hope can be built. One hundred percent of the participants reported improvements in their symptoms,” it added.

Dr. Patrick Martin, who was active as CMO during the trial and was unaware of any vaccine trials in the federation at the time, said in a statement “I was active as chief medical officer from 1st October 2004 to 16th June 2016. During the period, no vaccine trial in the federation came to my attention.”

However, Martin noted that research for health is universally regarded as an essential public health function as new medicines, vaccines and devices are intended to improve health and are developed via proven practices. “Trials for new vaccines and medicines are major research undertakings [that] warrant strict attention to international best practices in research ethics and scientific methodologies,” he said.

He also indicated that St. Kitts and Nevis is a member of the international community of nations and is party to the United Nations-approved frameworks for assessing the merits of research and other investigations which involve human subjects.

“Research procedures are known to the ministries of health (federal and local),” he said. “The focal point is the Office of the Chief Medical Officer, the most senior functionary in relation to scientific and technical matters of health. Responsibility for examining and approving submitted proposals is vested in the CMO, who is so empowered under the Public Health Act, subject to the ultimate authority of the minister.”

Martin said that in 2014, the government drafted legislation to establish a formal Institutional Review Board (IRB). “This was a direct response to increased interest in carrying out health research in the federation, including stem cell research,” he said. “All [people] seeking to carry out research involving human subjects (resident or non-resident) must submit proposals in writing and receive approval in writing from the CMO prior to the start of the research activity. Proposals for research and other investigations that either bypassed the Office of the CMO or were not sanctioned by the Office of the CMO must be regarded as being unethical and fake.”