Ministry of Labour salutes workers, prepares them for 2018 challenges

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Outstanding employees of the Department of Labour were among several people who were recognized for their contributions to the Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Ecclesiastical Affairs during an inaugural Staff Appreciation and Award Ceremony Luncheon Dec. 22 at the Ocean Terrace Inn.

Awards were presented as follows:

Desiree Taylor as the Most Outstanding Employee of the Employment and Statistics Unit

Shona Whyte as the Most Outstanding Employee of the Policy and Labour Relations Unit

Melissa Walters as the Most Outstanding Employee of the Social Protection Unit

Junique Eddy as the Most Outstanding Employee of the Labour Inspection and Occupational Safety and Health Unit

Mechelle Liburd as the Most Outstanding Unit Head

Sharmain Dore as the Most Improved Employee

Labour Commissioner Shernel James as the receiver of the Long Service Award

Minister of Labour Honourable Vance Amory was recognized for his “sterling leadership in growing the department.”

Retired staff members Franklin Stevens, Jacqueline Chiverton-Pemberton and Spencer Amory were recognized.

The contributions of workers from the Human Resource Management Department and the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service to the work of the Department of Labour were also applauded.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour, Social Security, and Ecclesiastical Affairs, Ron Dublin-Collins said the current staffers who were awarded were selected by their respective heads of unit who followed a criteria that factored in task assignments and completion, punctuality and attendance and the like. Recommendations were then made to the ministry, which ultimately made the selection.

Senior Minister and Minister of Labour Amory said that “he is a firm believer in the bonding of people” where “they live together in unity and friendship. I want to commend you for the long hours which you have spent … to ensure that you equip yourselves effectively to accomplish the tasks that we have set you. Your dedication to the ministry and the public we serve is clearly recognized and appreciated. This award ceremony is one such effort to recognize your work and I want you to feel that you are truly appreciated.”

He expressed his belief that this initiative will help to motivate the staff as it prepares to deal with an increase in workload expected in 2018.

“The key factor for us in the ministry is productivity, it is performance, because we [as the Department of Labour] cannot speak to [people] about productivity and performance if we are not being productive and we are not performing,” he added.

Amory stated that he was looking forward to working with the staff as they continue to carry out the mandate to enhance labour relations, improve workplace conditions and safety, and strengthen strategic relationships with local, regional and international agencies.