Ministry of National Security in St. Kitts-Nevis launches Shadwell Explorers Youth Club

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Ministry of National Security launched the Shadwell Explorers Youth Club Dec. 27 on the grounds of the Shadwell Estate Great House. The club is the second of its kind in St. Kitts; earlier this year, the ministry launched the Mol-Phil Explorers comprising youth from Molineux and Phillips, members of which were present for the occasion.

The move is a part of the Ministry of National Security’s Crime Reduction and Prevention Strategy. The formation of community youth groups around the federation is considered an integral part of broader community policing and social intervention initiatives. Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security Osmond Petty said that the explorer initiative was now considered a movement.

“Explorers are people who are adventurous, who face the odds no matter what they come up against,” he said. “No matter what challenges are before them, they go forward. They conquer. They overcome new territory. In our communities, our children are faced with odds and challenges: bullying, physical and sexual abuse, gangs, use of drugs, guns; you name it, it’s there before them in the community and we’re saying to them despite all of this you can overcome; you can conquer.”

The club members will meet in one of the buildings on the grounds of what used to be the Skerritt’s family residence. Representing the family was Agnes Skerritt and her daughter, Dr. Lisa Skerritt, who spoke about the importance of growing up in a close-knit community. Dr. Skerritt grew up in the house on the estate and shared fond memories from her childhood, explaining to the members of the Shadwell Explorers Youth Club that the property was very special to her. She asked them to treat the premises with respect and care.

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris thanked the Skerritt family for the tremendous support they were giving to his ministry’s community outreach effort.

Speaking to the critical role of the family in addressing social ills, he asked the parents present to consider what they could do as citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis to ensure that communities were safe.

“…each of us can do something tangible to make St. Kitts and Nevis the safest small island state in which to live, in which to do business, in which to vacation,” Harris said. “And so I am happy that today the young people have come forward in large numbers to indicate that they are going to help us redeem the future of law and order.”

Also present were members of the High Command of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and police officers who are assigned to the community policing initiatives of the force.