Chief Education Officer in the Ministry of Education, Daryll Lloyd, told teachers and staff the ministry is proud of the legacy of the 2018–19 school year during the opening ceremony of the ministry’s annual summer workshops on Monday.

The workshops are being held under the theme, “Education for all, embracing change, securing the future.”

“Academic year 2018–19 was a tremendous school year and I am proud of the effort you have invested … [which] does not solely refer to the statistics that we eagerly anticipate but more so to the indelible marks that you have made and the impressionable lives that you have fashioned and shaped for the future,” he said. “When I extend congratulatory remarks, I do so not only to the statistical reaping sector of the department, rather I congratulate all of us.”