After reporting a drop in the Mathematics pass rate during an overview of St. Kitts and Nevis’ May-June 2019 CXC Examination Performance Preliminary Results, the Ministry of Education said it will take a comprehensive approach to increase it at a press conference held at the Ocean Terrace Inn (OTI) on Thursday.

This year, Mathematics returned 216 acceptable grades out of 434 for 49.77 percent compared to 65.40 percent last year. Private candidates returned acceptable grades of 53.42 percent for that subject.

“Like any other subject there are fluctuations in terms of the pass rate from year to year,” Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, the Honourable Shawn Richards, said, explaining that in 2018, there had been an increase in the pass rate for Mathematics compared to the previous year.

“However, Mathematics is one of the core subjects that we teach in our schools. Having recognized that we have had a decrease in the pass rate this year, of course we are going to look at several different factors,” he said. “We are going to look to see if this is the trend within the entire region because that in itself might indicate that perhaps the exam this year was a little more difficult than it would have been last year or in past years.”

As a School-Based Assessment (SBA) component had been introduced, the ministry will look at that component to ensure that students are able to maximize the percentage of marks which can be gained from it.

Deputy Prime Minister Richards said that when his ministry is not satisfied with a pass rate, it sometimes will seek assistance from CXC in terms of recruiting an individual to conduct sessions with the teachers to improve the delivery of a particular subject.

“We have also received assistance in some cases from OECS, for example, Early Learner’s Programme (ELP). We deemed that an area that we needed assistance in,” he said. “So we are going to take a comprehensive look at it and make a determination as to how we can best assist the students in improving the pass rate for Mathematics.”

Deputy Prime Minister Richards noted that private candidates had a higher pass rate than those within the schools. To ensure that the pass rate is increased in schools, private instructors are often looked at to determine what they are doing differently from the school teachers.

“We also look at the individual schools to see perhaps if one school has a higher pass rate than the other schools and what is being done differently in terms of the delivery of Mathematics in that particular school as compared to the other schools,” said the deputy prime minister. “In summary, we will take a comprehensive look at it and determine the best way forward in terms of improving the pass rate.”