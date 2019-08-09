As the situation in Venezuela continues, St Kitts and Nevis in support of the CARICOM position and the Montevideo Mechanism, continues to reiterate the call for increased dialogue amongst all parties, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday.

St Kitts and Nevis Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS), H.E. Dr. Everson Hull, represented the Federation at an International Conference for Democracy in Venezuela held in Lima earlier this week which aimed “to reaffirm the commitment of those States present to foster an international environment that permits a peaceful solution to the Venezuelan crisis, led by the Venezuelan people, with the support of the international community”.

“St. Kitts and Nevis, the smallest sovereign state in the Western Hemisphere has chosen the path of non-interference in the internal affairs of a member state. We view our region as a zone of peace. We are deeply concerned about the disastrous possible outcomes that will ensue when dialogue ends and war begin,” Ambassador Hull said, citing the OAS guiding principles of “…. strengthening the peace and security of the Western Hemisphere …and resolving conflicts between member states while respecting the principles of non-intervention in the internal affairs of a member state….”

Ambassador Hull highlighted the importance of proposals calling for increased funding to address the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, echoing the sentiments of Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs, who has repeatedly expressed concern for the humanitarian situation in Venezuela.

In light of a recent United Nations report on the human rights situation which has also raised concern, Brantley has stressed a restoration of peace and stability in Venezuela must be an evident and urgent imperative for the OAS and the regional and international community.

During its CARICOM chairmanship from Jan. 1 to June 30, St Kitts and Nevis, through its Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, was instrumental in leading diplomatic efforts to find peaceful solutions to the Venezuelan matterSt Kitts and Nevis remains engaged post-chairmanship in diplomacy to advance dialogue, a fundamental tool in reconciling differences.