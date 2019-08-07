Michael Penny, Senior Foreign Service Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will be the special guest on the government radio and television programme “Working for You” Wednesday, speaking on the role of the Ministry, including issues pertaining to visas.

Hosted by Lesroy Williams, “Working for You” offers news, views, reviews, interviews and reports on happenings as part of the Team Unity Administration’s transparency, accountability and good governance pledge. The programme features government officials, heads of government departments, permanent secretaries and other government officials speaking on social, economic, human, political and sustainable development issues.

“Working for You” is carried live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3 p.m. It is rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays from 7:30-9 a.m. and 10:30-noon respectively, and CBN-Radio on Sundays from 5-6:30 p.m. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page.