BASSETEERE, St. Kitts — The Ministry of Health will partner with Elite Fitness and other local gyms to spearhead the inaugural Caribbean Wellness Day Health Walk on Sept. 8 as part of the activities to commemorate 2018 Caribbean Wellness Week from Sept. 8 TO 14.

“The Elite Fitness Gym is glad to have been afforded the opportunity to partner with the Ministry of Health for Caribbean Wellness Week and honoured to be the leading gym to spearhead the walk” said Althus Herbert, owner. “We pride ourselves in maintaining the physical well-being of our clients. We are also looking forward to this being an annual event and collaborating on future events with the ministry.”

The walk is scheduled to commence promptly at 5 a.m. at the Caribbean Cinema parking lot with a warm-up activity. The walk will proceed east on the island’s main road, turning left onto Wellington Road, left onto the Bypass Road and returning to the Caribbean Cinema.

Registration fees are $10.00 for persons 12-and-up, $20.00 for persons over 13 and $15.00 for every 10 persons registered as a business. Registration ends on Sept. 5.