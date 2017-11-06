Ministry of Infrastructure advances closer toward construction of new BHS, second cruise pier

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Great things are happening in the Ministry of Infrastructure, says Minister the Honourable Ian Liburd, who highlighted that construction of the new Basseterre High School (BHS) and a second pier at Port Zante is in the works.

At a town hall meeting held at the Edgar T. Morris Primary School Nov. 5, the minister said that the first stage of construction of the new BHS is currently before Cabinet and will be mobilized as soon as it is approved. Detailed designs of the school and the environmental impact assessment (EIA) have been submitted to Cabinet, the minister said. After Cabinet’s approval, the second stage would be the construction of the school, which Minister Liburd said could be done within 18 months.

The government of National Unity is “working tirelessly to ensure that the students of Basseterre High School receive a brand new school,” said the minister.

Minister Liburd often refers to Page 41 of Team Unity’s manifesto commitment of building a new BHS. He said that the Ggvernment has stood firm in its commitment to do so. The health and well-being of staff and students are of paramount importance.

In terms of the building of a new cruise pier, the construction and loan contracts are being finalized. “We hope that within the next couple of weeks, those will be finalized and we shall mobilize come January and have our brand new cruise pier in early 2019,” said the minister.

The addition of a second cruise pier will accommodate two more mega ships to meet the demands of the thriving cruise tourism sector. In 2015, Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) partnered with the government of St. Kitts and Nevis to build the second cruise pier