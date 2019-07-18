The Ministry of National Security’s National Intervention Team launched the Trinity Explorers at NEMA Headquarters July 14, the eighth such Explorers Club to be launched in the Federation.

The clubs are part of the Ministry of National Security’s National Crime Reduction and Prevention Strategy targeting young people in the Federation. Part of its social intervention programme, the clubs are geared toward building strong character and promoting positive behaviours in young people.

“I intend today to congratulate the parents and guardians who have allowed and encouraged the children to be a part of the Explorer’s movement,” Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, the Honourable Timothy Harris said at the launch.

Noting a study conducted throughout the Eastern Caribbean, Prime Minister Harris stressed parents and guardians are the single most important influence in a child’s life.

“I want the parents to appreciate how important their role is in the molding and shaping of the lives of the young people here who have become members of the Explorers Group. It is the presence of a significant adult, in the life of young people, that shapes what they become,” he said.

He added that when parents and guardians attend important life events such as sports days, graduations, meetings and other events, it aids positively in the development of children.

Following the Prime Minister’s remarks, Inspector Rosemary Isles, head of the programme, lead the children in reciting the Explorer’s song and motto and officially handed them over to their new leader, Officer Lauston Percival.

“Today I stand here proudly to accept responsibility for the second group,” Officer Percival said. “This movement is a movement that will take our young people upwards and forwards. I would like to urge each one of you Trinity Explorers to take what you can from this movement, and I am asking you the parents to come onboard with us. I thank you all for giving me the opportunity to lead another group and I can assure you that I will do my utmost best to make sure that this club and the other one I have responsibility for, move forward in the future.”