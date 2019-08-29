Education continues to be at the forefront of a modern progressive society, and the Ministry of Education is prepared to reshape the way forward for education in St. Kitts and Nevis Chief Education Officer within the Ministry of Education, Daryll Lloyd said during the opening ceremony of the ministry’s annual summer workshops Monday.

“This year, we take the mantle once again, to improve on our efforts to propel our [students] into a successful St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Lloyd.

Lloyd said the Ministry of Education has mapped out a way to align with policies of the OECS Education Sector Strategy (OESS) and other important initiatives as “we endeavor to review our curriculum, thus making it the envy of the region,”and he is confident that the Ministry of Education is on the right path towards greater student achievement in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The OESS is the overarching educational strategy of the OECS designed to guide the educational directions and priorities of Member States, with the overarching goal to contribute to the socio-economic advancement of the OECS through a quality education system that enables learners of all ages to reach their true potential.

It strives to achieve this through several strategic imperatives: