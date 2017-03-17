Ministry Of Tourism Awards Photographer Of The Year

By S. Williams

In its second annual Photographer of the Year awards ceremony held on Saturday March 11 at the Riviera House, the Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) announced the 2017/2018 winners.

The 16 – 19 year old category, which was introduced for participants to give their best single shot using their mobile phones, saw entries being placed up on a website to encourage the general public to cast a single vote. The largest number of votes determined the winner, Devaughn Roland, with second place going to Tarana Kacker and third place to Lucian Yorke.

In the age 20 plus category, third place went to Romel Gaskin (last year’s second place winner) with this year’s second place going to Robenha Wilkinson (last year’s fourth place winner) and the winner of the Ministry of Tourism amateur photographer of the year 2017/2018 title went to Genesia Pemberton who was a guest entry in last year’s competition.

Rhonda Thomspn finished in fourth place and Zadia finished in fifth.

Certificates, trophies and prizes were handed out by 2015/2016 winner, Sylvester Josiah Meade, who gave a rousing speech and encouraged participants to pursue their interest in the realms of photography. Prizes included cameras and kits, tablets, tickets to the upcoming Nevis Blues Festivals, restaurants reservations, mobile phones and a safari sky tour.

Attached Image: 2017 Winners