Mixed results for CXC examinations

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Ministry of Education has revealed mixed results in the Caribbean Examinations Council’s (CXC) exams taken by the federation’s students, with a lower pass rate recorded in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), but an improvement in the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

Education Minister Shaun Richards gave these results last week at a press conference organised to deliver some statistics based on the preliminary results. He indicated Tarique Allen of Basseterre High School with 13 grade one passes from 14 subjects was the top CSEC student, while Xavier-Jon Bass of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College with five grade ones received the top results at the CAPE level.

Richards further offered some preliminary statistics regarding the results.

“For those persons writing CAPE, the national pass rate was 87.14 percent, as compared to 85.75 percent in 2016, a slight improvement,” he said. “On the other hand, the national pass rate for CSEC has been recorded at 75.71 percent this year and is a decline compared to the 82.83 percent pass rate attained in 2016.”

He also indicated that examination results are not the only factor by which the success of a school is measured, but it is one of the factors that receive a lot of attention.

“As customary, the CXC results for these examinations are a much talked-about subject among many students, parents, teachers and the Ministry of Education,” he said. “We are cognizant that students’ overall performance depends on students’ agency; parental support and involvement; teacher’s delivery and assessment; and school leadership and climate.”

He acknowledged that students are dependent on the outcome of these examinations to determine their future.“The results of these exams are the gateway to access higher education at CFBC, UWI, UVI and other regional and international institutions,” he said. He added that the Ministry of Education takes a hard look at the results “to shed light on instructional practices and give guidance to professional development as necessary to better equipped teachers to deliver CXC curriculum.”

Richards also disclosed that the ministry is monitoring the students who started secondary school five years ago and comparing those numbers to who actually sat CSEC exams.

“Consistent to our education strategy is our focus this year on the number of students enrolled in secondary schools five years ago and the number of those students who would have registered and taken overseas examinations,” he said. “We are therefore paying attention to the success rate of the 2012-2013 entry cohort that will be graduating cohort at the secondary schools.”

Local CXC Registrar Solomon indicated at the conference that the results released thus far are preliminary and maybe subject to change.

“When the results are released…we issue a preliminary slip and on that slip it indicates that CXC reserves the right to change the grade before the final certificate is issued,” he said. He explained part of that process involves grade reviews where students who feel that the grade awarded to them did not reflect what was awarded to them in the exam. “That period is usually a two and a half to three week window after the results have been released,” Solomon said.

He also noted that some of students may have unfairly received a ungraded mark when they checked their results online and he urged them to inform their school’s principal or the Ministry of Education.

Other results included the following: