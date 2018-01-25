Mol-Phil Explorers Youth Club looks to add more activities for positive engagement of members

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The organizing committee of the largely successful Mol-Phil Explorers Youth Club will seek to build on the club’s successes recorded in 2017 by introducing a host of new and innovative activities throughout 2018.

In this regard, a number of potential sponsors and individuals will address parents, guardians and children of the youth club at a special meeting scheduled Jan. 27 at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Mol-Phil Explorers campsite at the Phillips’ Village Hard Court.

Representatives of the Liberty Testament Church of God, the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, the Department of Social Services and Ross University will be among those to address Saturday’s meeting. Presentations will also be made from individuals on drumming, cooking, computer and karate classes.

During the meeting, the organizing committee is expected to unveil a new sign board that will read “Camp Site of the Mol Phil Explorers Youth Club.”

The Mol-Phil Explorers Youth Club was officially launched July 15 under the umbrella of the Ministry of National Security’s social intervention programme, which is part of the ministry’s broader crime prevention strategy geared towards strengthening character and promoting positive behaviours in young people. Since its launch, the club has actively engaged more than 100 children from the Molineux and Phillips Village areas in several community-oriented activities, all geared toward keeping the young people positively occupied and away from anti-social activities.

One of the key activities for the club in 2017 was the participation in the annual Independence Day Parade Ceremony, after which the group was recognized by Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris as the youngest participating group and the largest participating group on display.

In 2017, the community-based youth group was recognized for its positive work when representatives of the public and private sectors came onboard and made several donations to help further the club’s agenda.

During a presentation Oct. 14, 2017, the Department of Sports, through the Scotiabank Kiddy Cricket programme, presented several pieces of cricket equipment to the youth group, while the St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) made a similar donation of football gear that will enhance the club’s recreational activities.

Kier Group, one of the companies that developed the 126-room Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour luxury resort, also signaled its intention to partner with the Mol-Phil Explorers Youth Club by providing two 40-foot containers outfitted with the necessary amenities to be used as the club’s new home base.