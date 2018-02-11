Monday is date for official historic commissioning of traffic lights in St. Kitts

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The green light has been given by the Team Unity administration for the official historic commissioning of Phase One of traffic lights in Basseterre Monday, Feb. 12.

The brief ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. at the roundabout connecting Wellington Road and Cayon Street, with attendance by Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, government officials, officials from the Traffic Department, dignitaries, the media and members of civil society.

The commissioning of the lights comes after an extensive public education campaign about the use and function of the lights and traffic do’s and don’ts around Basseterre for motorists and pedestrians.