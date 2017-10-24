Photo: Seniors at the Elderly Fun day held at Frigate Bay

‘Month of Older Persons’ concludes with island-wide motorcade

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – An island-wide motorcade Sunday, Oct. 29, will cap off celebrations marking the Month of Older Persons.

Ann Wigley, deputy director for the Department of Social Services and Community Development, noted that the seniors are very excited about the upcoming motorcade, as it provides an opportunity to explore the island and see different villages and historic sites they may not have seen in a while. The motorcade will start at 1 p.m. on the Bay Road, continuing west through the island.

“Going through the island is a treat for them,” Wigley said, as she noted the month of activities included a commencement church service at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Oct. 1, Elderly Spa Days every Thursday, and an Elderly Fun Day at Frigate Bay Oct. 19, where seniors participated in football, cricket and a dance-a-thon. The home visits and Elderly Movie Day scheduled for October were postponed until the first week in November.

Wigley stated that the month of activities went “extremely well” and had been “a delight for both the participants and the department.” She mentioned the seniors particularly enjoyed taking the trip to Nevis to participate in the Seniors Parade Oct. 6.

“The Month of Older Persons has been very successful so far and we are thanking all those who have assisted,” she said, extending special thanks to Glenroy Skeete, the operator of the Sea Hustler vessel that provided discounted fares for the seniors’ day trip to Nevis. She also thanked Mervin Sage, a videographer at the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS), who captured footage from the month’s events for an SKNIS programme that will recap the month of activities. The programme is slated to air in early November.

“I am appealing to the public to work with us to make the seniors comfortable in their latter days,” Wigley said, explaining that there are quite a bit of resources that go into the care of older people. She noted that the department will accept any support to assist with its initiative to take care of the senior citizens in the community. “It’s not just about one month. We are trying to do it throughout the year.”

Wigley extended an invitation to the general public to come out and participate in the motorcade to mark the closing of the month of activities.

The Month of Older Persons is celebrated every October. The theme for this year was “Stepping into the Future. Tapping the Talents, Contribution and Participation of Older Persons in Society.” The month is dedicated to the aging generation in the federation to ensure they are recognized and acknowledged for their contributions to the advancement of society.