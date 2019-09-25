The State of Palestine has congratulated the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis on its attainment of 36 years of Independence, celebrated Thursday, Sept. 19.

In a letter of commendation to Foreign Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley, Dr. Linda Sobeh Ali, Ambassador of the State of Palestine to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and to the Caribbean, said:

“This celebration is a celebration of freedom, and of just strive for liberty. This occasion marks a light at the end of the tunnel for our Palestinian people, that their own just strive will be equally met with full freedom and viable independence. Your Excellency, we convey our prayers and best wishes of continuous prosperity and our full commitment to keep strengthening the relation of friendship between our two countries.”



Additionally, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, His Excellency Vladimir Makei, in a congratulatory letter to Foreign Minister Honourable Mark Brantley said:

“I take this opportunity to reiterate interest of Belarus in the development of mutually beneficial cooperation with Saint Kitts and Nevis, as well as fruitful collaboration in international forums. I am confident—with the assistance of our foreign ministries—the relations between the two countries will continue to expand dynamically.”



And, the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (ACP Group) has lauded the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis on its 36thIndependence Day. Patrick I Gomes, Secretary General of ACP Group wrote to Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris:

“I also avail myself of this occasion to thank Saint Kitts and Nevis once again for its meaningful contribution to the cohesion and solidarity within the ACP Group, thereby making it possible for the Group to play an effective and increasingly important role in ensuring that the legitimate interests of its member states are taken into due account and safeguarded, especially in international fora.”