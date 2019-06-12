A motorcyclist was injured after he crashed while evading police on Monday night outside of Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis police said.

The accident happened at about 7:15pm when the motorcyclist, Dominique Greene of Old Road, was seen driving on Island Main Road by a police patrol without his headlights on.

“The police attempted to stop Greene using the siren and lights but he refused to comply,” the police said.

“While evading the police, he collided with the right rear section of motor Jeep P 372 which was travelling from west to east along Cayon Street and indicated to turn right on Cunningham Street.”

The Jeep was owned and driven by Learie Hobson of Shadwell Gardens.

Greene sustained injuries and was taken to JNF Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

Monday’s accident comes only weeks after police announced that an investigation had cleared them of causing the death of 20-year-old motorcyclist Tau Johnson. Johnson was killed in July of last year when his motorcycle crashed on Wellington road while evading police.