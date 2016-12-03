MP Maynard confirms non participation in Carnival

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-Six time calypso monarch, former soca monarch and road march champion of St. Kitts and Nevis now turned Parliamentarian, the Hon. Konris Maynard has confirmed to the Observer that he will not be competing for Sugar Mas 45 despite being registered for Senior Calypso Monarch.

Speculation was rife in the local media as to whether Mr. Maynard would return to the calypso stage this year after it revealed he had registered.

In an exclusive interview with The Observer, Maynard who is the current Parliamentary Representative for Constituency 3, confirmed he had registered but will not compete.

“I am not competing in the national calypso competition. A lot of folks have been asking me this question perhaps because I registered as I do every year just in case,” he said. “This year I don’t think the just in case came and so I would be sitting on the side lines in terms of competition.”

He added that he thought of contributing a song to the festivities but was uncertain whether he will do still.

“I would have liked to contribute in music but I don’t know if I would get that done,” he said. “Still, next year will make five years since I competed last so that a good anniversary to either come back or do something big.”

Maynard stated that if he does not release a song he would most likely maintain a low profile for the remainder of Carnival.

“Although I am a performer I am also very shy,” he stated. “I am always very low key. I will be just attending the events and be on the side-lines and you won’t see me be jumping and whining in the parade because I am just too shy to do that.”

The opposition Member of Parliament was also asked about what he thought about how he is anticipating Carnival for this year.

“To be honest it does not seem as exciting as it usually is. I have taken a glimpse of the schedule but Carnival over the past two years have been surrounded with a number of controversies all surrounding the particular gentleman who is the chairman,” he said.

He urged the Carnival Chair to try and work out their kinks in an effort to keep the Carnival spirit alive.

“It seems that what he is involved with seems to always have some issue, “Maynard declared. “I hope in the interest of the revellers and those who come to participate in Carnival all of those niggles get worked out and that people understand that Carnival is bigger than them and it is a cultural festival for people to have have a good time and put personal things and politics out of Carnival.”

Maynard has won six Senior Calypso Monarch titles in six attempts including an unprecedented four times in a row in his first four attempts from 2005-2008.

He took a two year sabbatical from the calypso stage but in 2010 was successful in conquering the soca monarch with his popular song, ‘Uunstoppable Force.’ That same year he was able to upset the odds and capture the road march title.

In 2011 and 2012 he returned to the calypso arena and went on to win those titles.

In 2013 Maynard was announced as the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party’s candidate for Constituency 3 and eventually contested and won his seat in the 2015 elections.