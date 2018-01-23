MRI services widely used in St. Kitts as more than 450 patients received clinical care in 2017

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Residents and citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis continue to take advantage of the cost and travel-saving magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) services being offered at St. Kitts Biomedical MRI, a facility at Bourryeau Estate, as hundreds of patients received timely clinical care there in 2017.

The 2017 statistics revealed that more than 450 patients were catered to in 92 designated operational clinical days at St. Kitts Biomedical MRI, averaging around five patients per day, with a maximum daily schedule capacity of six patients.

Of those cases, brain, lumbar (lower back) and cervical spine scans made up 71 percent of all clinical cases in 2017. People aged 45-60 years of age accounted for half of the patient load at the facility last year.

Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris said his Team Unity administration is particularly pleased with the delivery it has made to the health sector in St. Kitts and Nevis, noting that within a span of less than three years in office, his government has brought health care to a higher level.

Addressing those gathered at Station Street, Tabernacle, Jan. 18 for the ground-blessing ceremony of the new health centre, Prime Minister Harris stated that the offering of these critically important services to citizens, residents and visitors to St. Kitts has resulted in minimal disruption of travel and costs for hundreds of patients. “Before Team Unity, one would have to go to Antigua, Trinidad or any other country,” he said. “We saw that as a particular challenge to the efficient delivery of health care,” Harris said.

For St. Kitts and Nevis nationals, the price of an MRI at the facility ranges between ECD$920 and ECD$2,230 (USD$340 and USD$825) based on the type of scan. For non-nationals, the price ranges from USD$440 to USD$925.

Prime Minister Harris further noted that “450 [people] saved the burden of disrupting their normal routines to go to Antigua, Trinidad (and) the USVI to get MRI scans. And some of the areas that right here in small St. Kitts and Nevis we are providing care are brain, lumbar and cervical spine scans.”

Throughout 2017, St. Kitts Biomedical MRI also offered clinical services for thoracic spine (upper back), hip, knee and MRA (magnetic resonance angiogram) head scans.

St. Kitts Biomedical MRI anticipates a substantial increase in the number of clinical cases in 2018, barring any possible disruptions by including those caused by hurricanes.