Several unsung heroes were honoured for their contribution to nation building during a ceremony held at National Heroes’ Park in observance of National Heroes Day on Monday.

The Governor General, His Excellency, Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, approved the following National recipients of Honours Award, consistent with the National Honours Act, which established a trio of merit-based awards: the Medal of Honour, the Companion of the Star of Merit, and the Order of National Hero.

This year’s recipients of the Companion of the Star of Merit include:

Dr. Calvin Hazel – for Spiritual Development and Advancement of our People

Bishop Joseph Henville – for Religion and Community Development

Mr. Erstein Edwards – for Public Service and Diplomacy

Mr. Augustine Merchant – for Agricultural Development in Service to the Nation

Mr. Bruce Skerritt – for Music locally, regionally and internationally. The Companion of the Star of Merit went to:

Mrs. Marilyn Bertie Guishard – for Education and Religion

Mr. Lester Blackett – for Sports

Mrs. Yvette Slack – for Pre-School Education and Community Activism

Mr. Antonio Liburd – for Culture

Mr. Evered (Webbo) Herbert – for Broadcasting; Mrs Arabella Nisbett – for Farming

Mrs. Earlene Maynard – for Education

Mr. Anthony Evelyn – for Ongoing Efforts to Enhance the Cause of Building Contractors

Ms. Julietta Martin – for Performing Arts (Dance)

Mrs. Alice Swanston – for Education and Community Outreach

Mr. Oswald Elliott – for Education

Mr. Michael (Mic Heyliger) Stokes – for Musical Production and Artistry

“Heroes are important, whether they are political or religious leaders, entertainers, or athletes. They serve a purpose in our society and they help give people hope and provide examples for success,” Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, said during the ceremony.“Through the story of their successes (and indeed their failures too) other people can understand their talents and their will to succeed. Perhaps nothing is more powerful than the power to inspire.”